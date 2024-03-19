Latest News

Looking for a heartfelt way to honor Mom this Mother’s Day? Look no further! The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center is hosting a special Mother’s Day Watercolor Cardmaking event on Tuesday, April 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This event is open to all ages, and no previous experience is necessary. All materials will be provided, offering participants the opportunity to unleash their creativity and craft beautiful watercolor cards for their mothers.

You can register for the event by going to the Jasper Arts website.

