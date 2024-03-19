Exciting developments are underway in the healthcare sector as Deaconess Health System and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center announce their acquisition of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital property in Huntingburg. This strategic purchase encompasses 9.8 acres, including the hospital building and the medical office located on the south end of the property.

One of the key highlights of this acquisition is the provision of much-needed geriatric psychiatric services, which will be offered through a joint venture with Assurance Health. This collaboration aims to address a critical healthcare need in the community. Additionally, approximately forty-five employees will be hired to support these services.

It’s important to note that no other services are currently planned for this facility. However, renovations will commence promptly, signaling the beginning of a transformational phase for the property. While a projected opening date and further details are forthcoming, this initiative underscores the commitment of Deaconess and Memorial Hospital to enhance healthcare services and employment opportunities within the communities they serve.

Stay tuned for more updates as this collaborative project unfolds, promising to elevate healthcare standards in the region.