The local Bosco Youth Ministry is gearing up for an exciting event to support their programs. On April 5, the Friday following Easter, from 4-7 p.m., they will be hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser.

Attendees can look forward to a delectable menu featuring a variety of options including fish, BBQ pulled pork, or Schnitzelbank fried chicken accompanied by German fries, slaw, and bread.

Priced at $12 per meal, this fundraiser offers a delicious way to contribute to a worthy cause. To ensure convenience and safety, the service will be drive-through only, situated at the North Parking lot of St. Joseph Church.

Mark your calendars and come out to support the Bosco Youth Ministry while enjoying a scrumptious meal on April 5!