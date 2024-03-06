House Enrolled Act 1123, authored by Rep. Dale Devon (R-Granger) and sponsored in part by Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) has passed through the Indiana Legislature with unanimous approval and bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. H.E.A.

HEA 1123 aligns Indiana with 41 other states and defines what a child advocacy center (CAC) is, what CACs do, and encourages the use of CACs when responding to reports of crimes against children.

The Bill is expected to be signed by Governor Holcomb soon and once it is signed it will be effective July 1st, 2024.

Indiana currently has 26 CACs operating statewide along with five satellite CACs providing coverage for virtually every child in the state. Twelve CACs are accredited by the National Children’s Alliance, meaning they provide minimum best practice services supported by research and study and have been independently peer-reviewed. Regardless of going through the formal National Children’s Alliance accreditation process, all CACs in Indiana have been developed according to national standards.

For more details visit incacs.org/new-bill-defining-child-advocacy-centers-in-indiana-law-heads-to-governors-desk-for-signature/.