Due to the #1 question the Indiana Department of Revenue is receiving from their customers being “Where’s my refund?”, they would like to remind Hoosiers that they offer two ways to get an answer without waiting to speak with Customer Service.

These options are:

Online via INTIME

and at the automated refund line: 317-232-2240 (option 3)

You’ll need your primary or spouse’s Social Security number or a taxpayer ID and the exact amount of your expected refund. You won’t need to log into INTIME to get the information.



The DOR says you may need to wait a minimum of three weeks for electronically filed returns and 12 weeks for paper-filed returns to receive your refund. It then normally takes seven business days for financial institutions to receive and process funds once DOR initiates a direct deposit.

They also note that your refund could be delayed if information is missing, DOR requests additional information, or there is a math error.



For more information visit in.gov/dor/individual-income-taxes/check-the-status-of-your-refund/.