Holiday World’s Legend Parking Lot will serve as a prime viewing spot for the highly anticipated solar eclipse on April 8. In the path of totality, the town of Santa Claus will host a variety of events, including the free opportunity to witness the eclipse from the park’s Legend Parking Lot. Parking lot gates will open at 10 am Central Daylight Time with the partial eclipse beginning at 12:47 pm. The total eclipse will begin at 2:04 pm with a duration of about 2 minutes.

To ensure the safety of all attendees, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will provide complimentary solar eclipse glasses on a first come, first served basis. The specially designed glasses will be available free of charge to all visitors while supplies last. In addition to the incredible viewing experience, families and eclipse viewers can look forward to limited food trucks and family-friendly music, creating a festive atmosphere leading up to the solar eclipse.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors to Santa Claus for the solar eclipse,” said Lauren Crosby, Director of Events and Entertainment and fourth-generation owner of Holiday World. “Families are invited to join us for a day of excitement while we await the awe-inspiring celestial event.”

Holiday World opens to the public on May 11 followed by Splashin’ Safari on May 18. The park’s team is putting the finishing touches on its newest attraction, Good Gravy!, a family roller coaster in the Thanksgiving section. This exciting addition promises to provide unforgettable moments of joy and laughter for guests of all ages.

To accommodate the anticipated excitement that Good Gravy! will generate, the park has begun hiring 2,200 dedicated Team Members to ensure seamless operations and exceptional Guest experiences. Those interested are encouraged to apply soon at HolidayWorld.com.

For more information about the solar eclipse viewing event at Holiday World, please visit the park’s official website at HolidayWorld.com or by calling Media Relations Manager, Sabrina Jones at (812) 453-2876.