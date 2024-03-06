Kimball International has announced that the fourth season of their Alternative Design Podcast is now available.

This season will explore the future of education and its intersection with design and architecture. Listeners can expect engaging interviews with industry experts at the forefront of educational innovation.



From reimagining traditional classroom spaces to embracing emerging technologies, season four offers

valuable insights for educators, designers, and anyone passionate about the future of learning. The podcast

explores a future where learning isn’t confined to the traditional four-year college stint. Instead, how students may seamlessly transition in and out of college throughout their lives, engaging in lifelong learning tailored to their evolving needs and interests.



Alternative Design podcast episodes can be accessed through podcast apps, including Spotify, Apple iTunes, and Google Podcasts.

For more information visit kimballinternational.com/about-alternative-design