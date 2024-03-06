First Choice Solutions extends a warm invitation to the community to join them in celebrating their 25th anniversary at the Gift of Life annual fundraising banquet. The event will take place at Bethany Christian Church located at 1139 S St Rd IN-57 in Washington, Indiana.

In a bid to accommodate everyone’s schedule, this year introduces a new feature – attendees can choose between two times to attend. The dinner will be held on Friday evening, April 12, starting at 6:00 pm with doors opening at 5:30 pm. Alternatively, there’s a brunch option on Saturday, April 13, beginning at 10:00 am, with doors opening at 9:30 am.

The keynote speaker for this special occasion will be Mike Fichter, President and CEO of Indiana Right to Life. Fichter’s insights promise to be thought-provoking and inspiring.

Tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $15 for those 18 years and younger. Due to limited seating, reservations are required for a specific date. To reserve your spot, please call 812-257-1041.

As part of the festivities, attendees are encouraged to contribute to First Choice Solutions’ boutique by bringing a package of diapers. Each donation will enter participants into a draw for a chance to win a delightful gift basket.