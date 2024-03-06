On Friday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST, the Sisters of St. Benedict will be hosting a discussion with Tony Bryan, a NASA Ambassador and resident of Jasper, Indiana, at the Monastery Immaculate Conception. Bryan, an amateur astronomer and current President of the Evansville Astronomical Society, will be speaking about the upcoming total solar eclipse set to occur in April.

Dubois County, where Ferdinand is located, lies within the estimated path of totality for this rare celestial event. Visitors to the monastery will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully experience the awe-inspiring phenomenon of a total eclipse.

Bryan’s fascination with astronomy and space exploration dates back to his childhood, inspired by the televised coverage of Project Gemini and Project Apollo. He has earned accolades such as the Astronomical League Outreach Award, and Stellar Level, and has contributed as a writer for an astronomy technology magazine. As a Solar System Ambassador, Bryan sees this as a unique chance to share his passion for space exploration and astronomy with the public.

The discussion will take place in St. Gertrude Hall at the monastery and is free and open to the public, with a free-will offering for those who wish to support the Sisters of St. Benedict’s mission. No registration is required.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand form one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States, comprising over 100 members. They are dedicated to seeking God through the Benedictine tradition of community life, prayer, hospitality, and service to others. Founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters, the Monastery Immaculate Conception has since welcomed over 1,000 women into its community. Their ministries extend beyond education and beyond Ferdinand, with members serving in various roles such as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, librarians, and more.