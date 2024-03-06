The revered monks of Saint Meinrad are gearing up to commemorate Holy Week and Easter in a solemn yet spiritually enriching manner. This year’s services will be made accessible through livestream for the public to partake in the spiritual journey from afar.

Beginning on Saturday, March 23, with the I Vespers of Palm Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Central Time, the schedule unfolds with precision and reverence. Notable events include the Blessing and Procession with Palms on Palm Sunday, March 24, starting at 9:15 a.m., followed by Mass, and the poignant Liturgy of the Passion and Death of the Lord on Good Friday, March 29, at 3:00 p.m.

The culmination of Holy Week leads to the joyous occasion of Easter, commencing with Vespers on Holy Saturday, March 30, at 5:00 p.m., and the Vigil of Easter at 8:00 p.m. The celebration reaches its pinnacle with Easter Mass on Sunday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m., followed by Vespers at 5:00 p.m.

Even beyond Easter Sunday, the monks continue their devotions, with Mass and Vespers scheduled throughout the following days until Saturday, April 6.

For those eager to participate virtually, all services will be live streamed via www.saintmeinrad.org/live, ensuring that distance does not hinder the spirit of unity and worship during this sacred time.