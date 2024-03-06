Carolyn Sue Berger 77, of Dale, Indiana died at her home March 3, 2024.

Susie was born Sept. 17, 1946 to Walter and Alice (Arnold) Alvey, and married Leo Carlton Berger October 8, 1966 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tell City.

Susie worked at GE, Tell City Chair Co., and retired from Masterbrand. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish – St. Joseph Church in Dale.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo in 2009, her brothers James “Bobby’, Donald ‘Donnie’, Walter ‘Billy, and Benny Alvey, and her sisters Bonnie Alvey, Barbara Timberlake, and Linda Castello.

She is survived by her brother Stephen (Karen) Alvey and a sister Beverly Rennie, sister-in-law Barbara (Harold) Schipp and brother-in-law Allen (Mary Kay) Berger, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM CST on Saturday, March 9, 2024, before the service at the funeral home.

A Funeral Service is planned for 11:00 AM CST on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Fuller Funeral Home in Dale, Indiana. With Burial to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Dale.

Fuller Funeral Home (www.fullersfh.com) will be taking care of the arrangements.