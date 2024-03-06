Jane Bartley Englert, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, died peacefully at 12:58 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jane was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 20, 1928, to Leo and Rose Eckerle Buehler. She married Donald “Digger” Bartley on August 10, 1950, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. They were blessed with two daughters and three sons, one son who died in childbirth. After Donald died on April 5, 1989, she married Harold Englert on December 26, 1998, who died on April 29, 2006. Preceding her in death were also two brothers and three sisters.

She was a 1946 graduate of Jasper High School. She worked at Contel Telephone Corporation (now Verizon) for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where she volunteered for many years for a prayer hour on Monday afternoons in the Church. She loved talking with visitors who toured the Church and described its rich history and details of its physical aspects. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the St. Ann’s Society, and the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Jane enjoyed playing cards, going to dinner on Saturday nights, family picnics, and traveling; she also enjoyed talking on the phone with family and friends, organizing get-togethers, especially her classmates’ luncheons, watching videos of her great-grandchildren and spending time with her family and friends, especially visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they really lit up her life.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Terry) Ball of Atlanta, GA, Donna (Greg) Gootee of Naples, FL and Mercerville, NJ, two sons, Doug (Allison) Bartley of Tampa, FL, and John Bartley of Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren, Kevin Gootee, Brian Gootee, Jill Gootee Fernandes, Brianna Bartley Pierce, Katie Bartley Schultz, Meghan Bartley Marcotte, Michael (Misty) Bartley and Jonathan Bartley, and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane Bartley Englert will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The D of I and St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

