With Spring drawing near so do our chances for annual severe weather and tornadic activity across Dubois County and the surrounding areas. To help prepare for such inclement weather, March 10-16th has been declared as “Severe Weather Preparedness Week” throughout the Hoosier state.

In conjunction with this the National Weather Service, the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana State Police, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security have selected Tuesday, March 12th for the statewide tornado exercise to commence at 10:15 AM EST.

Dubois County will be participating in this to make sure all sirens are properly working in the event of a real tornadic emergency. In the event an actual severe weather emergency happens on that date the exercise will be pushed back to Thursday, March 13 at the same time. No evening tests will be conducted.

Resident participation in this exercise will better help improve tornado preparedness in the event an actual tornado warning is given. This would also be the time to purchase a NOAA weather radio if you do not have one. The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency can program your weather radio for you at no cost.

The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency can be reached at 812-482-2202.