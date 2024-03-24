Latest News

Yesterday evening at approximately 9:31 PM, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan at the intersection of St. Charles and 36th Street.

During an investigation, the driver of the Nissan, 32-year-old, Gerson Garay, of Jasper, was found to be in possession of Marijuana and a schedule one controlled substance.

Garay was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, dealing controlled substance, and maintaining a common nuisance.

On By Celia Neukam

