Due to a water main break occurring today, the City of Princeton’s Water Utility is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for Princeton water customers who live east of West St and north of Broadway.

While the City of Princeton says the potential for contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, they are advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. These customers should continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until they are notified that it is no longer necessary.

For more information or to ask any questions contact Princeton Utilities, at (812) 385-3343.