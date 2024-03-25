On March 31, 2024, after 21 years of service, Leah Bledsoe will retire from Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, leaving behind a familiar presence that will be missed by both customers and colleagues.

Leah graduated from Springs Valley High School in French Lick, Indiana. She began her career as a Teller on January 6, 2003, since then she had worked her way up to aUniversal Banker position.

“Leah’s attitude and dedication is a great example for all of us. My wish for Leah is that she has a happy, healthy, and relaxing retirement. Thank you, Leah, for all that you have done for Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company & for me personally.” said Deanna Linne, Universal Banker. “We will miss you immensely. Enjoy your retirement, you’ve earned it!”

Leah and her husband David reside in French Lick. Leah and David have one (1) son, David James, and two (2) grandchildren. Leah is a certificate holder of the Orange County Community Leadership program.In her free time, she enjoys gardening, reading, and refinishing antiques.

“I have made many friends in the years I have worked here at Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company,” said Leah. “I will miss seeing my friends and the customers every day!”

