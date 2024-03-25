On March 22, 2024, at 2:01 P.M. Spencer County Dispatch received a call of a person trapped in a grain bin on County Road 750 W.

Spencer County Deputies along with Indiana State Police, Rockport Police Department, Spencer County Ambulance Service, Luce Township Fire Department, Ohio Township Fire Department, and Chrisney Fire Department responded to the scene.

Robert (Bobby) Brock, 62, of Richland was cleaning out a grain bin when he became trapped in the auger system. The swift action of the responding agencies led to his extraction. He was transported to Evansville by Staff Flight. His current condition is critical.