On Saturday Afternoon, March 24th, Trooper Noah Ewing was working in the Orange County area near West Baden. Senior Trooper Ewing observed a vehicle speeding and stopped the vehicle. Trooper Ewing made contact with the driver, Tamara Gibson. Gibson showed visible signs of impairment. Gibson was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

Tamara Gibson, 49, Salem, IN

OVWI – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Noah Ewing

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

