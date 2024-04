Attorney General Rokita is fighting efforts by the federal government to ignore state laws prohibiting abortions.

Attorney General Rokita is supporting Idaho, who is arguing before the Supreme Court to protect its Defense of Life Act from preemption under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). In February, General Rokita led a 22-state amicus brief backing Idaho’s common-sense stance.

