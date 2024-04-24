Latest News

The Clock is Ticking to Control Poison Hemlock Jasper Chamber Announces Public Survey for New Emergency Alert System Attorney General Rokita Leading Amicus Brief in US Supreme Court to Defend Pro-Life Laws Click It or Ticket Campaign Reminds Drivers: Buckle Up May 20 – June 2, and Every Day Jasper Street Department Announces Road Closure for Thursday, April 25th

The Jasper Chamber has announced that The City of Jasper is considering the implementation of a new emergency alert system to provide timely and critical information to residents during emergencies.

The Chamber is utilizing students from Indiana University to research various systems and they have put together a survey to determine what system Jasper residents would like to have.

Jasper residents are encouraged to take part in this survey to help develop this system to best serve the needs of the community in Jasper and Dubois County.

This survey should take approximately 5 to 10 minutes to complete.

If you have any questions or concerns contact Sonny Kirkley at ekirkley@iu.edu.

The survey can be found at https://forms.gle/QYeucjy5suEkn6BU6

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post