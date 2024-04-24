The Jasper Chamber has announced that The City of Jasper is considering the implementation of a new emergency alert system to provide timely and critical information to residents during emergencies.

The Chamber is utilizing students from Indiana University to research various systems and they have put together a survey to determine what system Jasper residents would like to have.

Jasper residents are encouraged to take part in this survey to help develop this system to best serve the needs of the community in Jasper and Dubois County.

This survey should take approximately 5 to 10 minutes to complete.

If you have any questions or concerns contact Sonny Kirkley at ekirkley@iu.edu.

The survey can be found at https://forms.gle/QYeucjy5suEkn6BU6