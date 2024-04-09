Detectives with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating an apparent “road rage” stabbing off I-65.

Around 10:45 Saturday morning, 911 dispatch learned of a possible road rage incident between the drivers of a purple Freightliner semi and a white Volvo semi and trailer. The two semi-trucks were reportedly passing and “break checking” each other on I-65 northbound a few miles south of the Henryville exit. A short time later, ISP troopers responded to the northbound rest area near the 22 mile marker when it was reported one of the drivers pulled into the rest park after being stabbed.

Once at the scene, officers immediately called for a medical helicopter to transport the driver to University Hospital in Louisville for stab wounds. Officers identified the driver as Daniel Andrews of Springfield, Missouri. Troopers also learned the description of the other truck and driver allegedly involved in the incident. Scottsburg City officers stopped that vehicle a short time later. The second driver was identified as Lyndon Smith of Gadsden, Alabama.

After the initial investigation, detectives believe that both drivers pulled off at the northbound Henryville on-ramp and were involved in a physical altercation.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested Lyndon Smith for False Informing, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was driving the white Volvo semi pulling a white trailer.

ISP detectives arrested Daniel Andrews after his release from the hospital. Andrews is charged with Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon (level 5 felony), Battery resulting in Bodily Injury (level 6 felony), Criminal Recklessness (level 6 felony), and Aggressive Driving (class A misdemeanor). Andrews was driving the purple or marron colored Freightliner semi-truck.

This case is still under investigation, and detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the physical altercation to call the Sellersburg Post. The incident occurred around 10:45 Saturday morning on the ramp from SR 160 to I-65 northbound near the 19 mile marker.

Anyone who witnessed the physical altercation should contact the Sellersburg Post at (812) 246-5424.