The Spencer County Coroner’s Office posted on their Facebook page that a single-vehicle accident occurred on Monday evening in the area of County Road 1200 North in Chrisney when a vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment. The Coroner confirmed one person died at the scene of the accident.

The family has been notified and the victim has been identified as Matthew Weber of Lamar, Indiana. An autopsy has been scheduled but law enforcement authorities say they are looking into the possibility this accident was caused by a medical emergency.

Assisting Agencies:

Indiana State Police

Spencer County EMS

Chrisney Fire Department

Spencer County Sheriff’s Office

Spencer County Coroner’s Office