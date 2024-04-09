Memorial Hospital is holding a program called “Importance of PSA Testing” with Dr. Niall Harty on Tuesday, April 16th from 6 to 7:15 PM at the Medical Arts Building Conference Center, located at 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper. A meal will be provided during the program.

Dr. Harty will explain the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen), which is a common test healthcare providers use to help detect prostate cancer. This test is important since catching the disease early is a key factor in surviving it.

Dr. Harty received his medical degree at the University of Louisville, School of Medicine in Louisville, Kentucky. He completed his internship in general surgery and residency in urology at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts. Dr. Harty also completed a fellowship in robotic surgery and urologic oncology at the City of Hope Medical Center in Duarte, California.

To pre-register for the “Importance of PSA Testing” program, call Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352 or go online to mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.” The deadline to register is Friday, April 12th.