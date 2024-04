In Celebration of Earth Day, the Friends of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge will be giving away trees free of charge on Saturday, April 20th.

There will be several Oak species available as well as Persimmon, Pecan, and Bald Cypress.

The trees can be picked up at the IGA’s located in Princeton and Oakland City from 10 AM to 1 PM CT, and at the Jay C’s in Petersburg from 11 AM to 2 PM ET.

The friends recommend you plan to bring a bag or a bucket to take your bare root tree home with you.