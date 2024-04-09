The Friends of Lincoln State Park and Indiana Department of Natural Resources will co-host the 14th Mr. Lincoln’s Neighborhood 5K Run/Walk. This run and walk will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2024, at 9 AM CDT at Lincoln State Park. This year’s theme is “May the Fourth Be With You.”

The 5K will follow the same route as previous events, starting and ending at the Lake Lincoln Beach parking lot. The route consists mostly of paved park roadways and some hiking trails.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers for adults and kids under 16 as well as best dressed for the “May the Fourth Be With You” theme. Random door prizes will also be awarded during the event including Indiana State Park annual passes, gift cards, gift certificates, and more.



There is an early registration discount that saves entrants $10 when registering by April 30th. Registration forms and online registry can be found at lspfriends.com. Registration forms are also available at the Lincoln State Park office. Completed registration forms can be sent with a check or money order made payable to Friends of Lincoln State Park, PO Box 601, Chrisney, Indiana, 47611.

The early registration fee is $20 per person registering on or before April 30 and $30 from May 1 until race day. All event participants will receive an event t-shirt while supplies last, with priority given to early registrants. The registration fee does not include the $7 in-state or $9 out-of-state per car gate fee to enter Lincoln State Park. All proceeds will benefit Friends of Lincoln State Park to support special projects and events at Lincoln State Park.

For more information regarding the 5K run/walk, call the Lincoln State Park office at (812) 937-4710. You can also find more details, as well as download registration forms, and event flyers, or register online at lspfriends.com.