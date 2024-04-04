The Astra Theatre has announced they will be welcoming the high-energy rock band Bonepony to their stage on Saturday, April 27th. Doors open at 6:30 PM with Whiskey Bent Valley Boys opening the music at 7:30 pm and Bonepony taking to the stage at 8:30 pm.



Bonepony is a Nashville-based band that has been described as mixing rock music with country, bluegrass, and rockabilly for a sound uniquely their own. A healthy dose of electrified blues, soulful rock, and outlaw country are the main ingredients to what can only be described as a high-energy sound. The band has performed shows with Bob Seger, ZZ Top, Santana, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brandi Carlile, and other major acts.

The night will be kicked off with the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys opening the event before Bonepony takes the stage. The Whiskey Bent Valley Boys is an old-time band that delivers with intensity and brings you through the hills of ol’ Kentucky, bearing the stories, traditions, and liquor that date back a century.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com and are priced at $25 for the balcony and $30 for the main floor with a $35 VIP option. The VIP ticket includes preferred parking in the Matrix parking lot, seats in the first 4 rows, and an exclusive pre-show meet & greet, including a Q & A session and an acoustic set of 2 to 3 songs beginning at 5:45 PM.