Judith A. (Weimer) Hamill, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 30th, 2024, in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Judy was born on March 13th, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, to Kenneth and Ruth Weimer. She married Jerry Hamill on March 19, 1955.

Judy attended Linden McKinley High School. After graduation, she worked for Ohio Bell, was a homemaker, and then for Koval Knives for many years. After Jerry retired, Jerry and Judy started Hamill’s Hobbywood. Judy was an avid tole painter and was very talented, entering her paintings in the Ohio State Fair and won many awards.

She was a member of the Heart of Ohio Tole Painters (HOOT) and Clintonville Women’s Club. She loved to play cards, especially with her classmates’ card club and then with her friends at Riverbend. She also loved to play Scrabble and Backgammon with her daughter, Karen.

Judy is predeceased by her loving husband, Jerry Hamill, and son, Jeffrey Hamill.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Karen Hamill, Powell, Ohio; daughter, Cindy (Scott) Horney, Jasper, Indiana; Harley Hamill, Powell, Ohio; Grandchildren, Alexander Horney, Nashville, Tennessee; Sierra Hamill, Powell, Ohio; Emily Horney, Sellersburg, Indiana; Madylin Horney, Jasper, Indiana; and Great-Grandchild, Jude Butscha, Powell, Ohio.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Legacy Living and Heart to Heart Hospice for their kindness and compassion they have given to Judy and our family. It is appreciated more than you know.

Family graveside services will be held on April 11, 2024, in Lewis Center, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Legacy Living, Jasper, Indiana, Heart to Heart Hospice, Jasper, Indiana, or a favorite charity.

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home in Columbus, OH is handling arrangements.