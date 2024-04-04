Dubois County Solid Waste District director, Carla Striegel-Winner, wants County residents to know that they have options for what to do with their cardboard eclipse glasses after April 8th.

While some may want to keep the glasses as a souvenir of the occasion or decide to become eclipse-chasers and reuse them; if you do decide to get rid of your cardboard eclipse glasses, they can be recycled by removing and discarding the lenses and recycling the frames in the cardboard bins at any of the 8 Dubois County Recycling Drop Sites.

If you have glasses that are in perfect condition, especially if you have several pairs or a bulk amount of glasses that have not been used, there is an option from the Astronomers Without Borders reuse program.

Glasses in perfect condition can be brought to the Solid Waste District Process Center during regular hours and the Solid Waste District will handle getting those to the non-profit organization. Any group or individual having more than 25 glasses in perfect condition must contact Carla for approval before bringing them in. Groups may also contact Astronomers Without Borders directly at astronomerswithoutborders.org/programs/solar-glasses-distribution

For more information on this or other District services, contact the District at info@duboiscountyrecycles.org, via the website at duboiscountyrecycles.org, or by calling 812-482-7865.