Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has recently announced multiple promotions.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has named Deanna Linne Banking Center Manager of the Valley Banking Center. Deanna began her banking career with Springs Valley in 2020 as a Universal Banker.

Deanna graduated from the University of Phoenix with an associate degree in Healthcare Administration. She is the Treasurer at St John’s Lutheran Church Dubois Crossroads. She enjoys spending time with her family and her puppies, hiking, and reading.

Deanna can be reached at 812.936.5624 or dlinne@svbt.bank.

Kayla Dant has been named Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company Banking Center Manager of the Princeton Banking Center. Kayla began her banking career with Springs Valley in 2021 as a Personal Banker. In July of 2022, she was promoted to Universal Banker.

Kayla graduated from Loogootee Jr/Sr High School in 2010. She currently resides on the Pike/Gibson County line with her daughter Hannah and 2 dogs, Coco and Beau. She enjoys watching her daughter play softball and is excited for Hannah to begin her first year in 4-H. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

Kayla can be reached at 812.635.5029 or kdant@svbt.bank.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company promoted Tina Roach to Banking Center Manager of the Paoli Banking Center. Tina began her banking career with Springs Valley in 2016 as a Teller. In 2020, she accepted a Universal Banker position.

Tina is a graduate of Orleans High School & lifelong resident of Orleans. She is a member of Orleans Tri Kappa & involved in community events. She loves spending time with her family, and attending sporting events & concerts. Her happy place is next to the pool or at a baseball game.

Tina can be reached at 812.936.5644 or troach@svbt.bank.

For more information about Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company visit www.svbt.bank.