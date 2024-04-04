Jasper Community Arts has announced that two new exhibits are now on display at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Jasper Community Arts’ annual exhibit of artwork by its Visual Arts Committee members is now open for viewing during April, May, and June at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The Visual Arts Committee is comprised of a broad spectrum of area volunteers. This includes working artists, teachers, art advocates, and interested patrons. The Visual Arts Committee Exhibit will be on display from April 4th – June 23rd, 2024.

Members of the Visual Arts Committee, some of whom will be exhibiting this year, are Myra Schuetter,

Steve Poehlein, Trish Mehringer, Barb McCullough, Bill Whorrall, Diane Wininger, LaVonne Tisdal, Curt Uebelhor, Kit Miracle, Jay Hamlin, Julie Parr, George Smith, Fred Robberts, Emily Colucci Peak, Jen Tolbert, Romy Kissel, Clare Bies, Ann Kissel, Elizabeth Wertman, Monte Young, Selena Vonderheide, Emily Klein, and Corie Eckerle.

Jasper Community Arts also has on display the work of Louisville artist, Angie Reed Garner from April 4th until May 28th, 2024 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. This solo exhibition is titled ‘Impermanence’ and will feature a variety of large oil paintings.

Angie Reed Garner is a second-generation self-taught painter (mother Joyce Garner), with a BA from Reed College in Classics. She cofounded Garner Narrative with her mother Joyce in 2011, and now runs it and Garner LARGE with her artist and brother. Angie Reed is an activist, has lived on four continents, collaborated on anthropological research into veteran-civilian relations, taught drawing to sheikhas in the United Arab Emirates, and now teaches Zen. Through it all she has sustained a personal art practice which complicates and completes everything else.

Both exhibits First Thursday Receptions, along with a Gallery Talk from Angie Reed Garner will take place on Thursday, April 4th from 5 PM to 7 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 812-482-3070.