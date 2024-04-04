In just a matter of days, people across the state will be pausing to take a look at the sky to witness the Total Solar Eclipse.

It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime event. On average, a total solar eclipse occurs on a given spot on the planet only once about every 375 years. Portions of Indiana will not be in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse again until 2099.

Indiana is within a one-day drive from 70 percent of the country’s population, making the Hoosier state a target destination. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to Indiana for the eclipse, if they are not here already.

Top reminders to be prepared for the Total Solar Eclipse

Before the Eclipse

Be prepared for heavy traffic and congestion. Check INDOT TrafficWise/511in.org to plan your route and monitor traffic conditions.

Fill up your gas tank and put food and drinks in a cooler in case you get stuck in traffic.

Stay updated on the weather forecast for your chosen viewing location.

Travel with any medications you may need for 24 hours.

Pack a first aid kit to treat minor injuries.

Check with your hospital or provider’s office for any changes to hours/services.

Acquire an IDHS Amusement & Entertainment Permit if hosting a community event. Gatherings that have live music, or events using temporary structures or vacant facilities for large groups, may require an Amusement & Entertainment Permit.



During the Eclipse

Never look at the eclipse without the proper eclipse glasses.

Supervise children using solar filters.

Dress according to the weather.

Exit the highway to view or photograph the event.

Do not stop along the interstate or shoulder.

Do not take pictures while driving.

Do not wear solar eclipse glasses while driving.

Turn on headlights.

After the Eclipse

Stay at your location for a while until traffic dies down.

Watch for pedestrians, especially along secondary roads.

Indiana State Police and local law enforcement agencies will be managing traffic flows. Follow their instructions and be considerate of fellow travelers for a safe departure.

Monitor yourself for signs of eye damage if you accidently view the eclipse without glasses.

Additional preparedness and safety tips are on eclipse2024.in.gov.

Be sure to enjoy the spectacle and share your photos using #ineclipse24!