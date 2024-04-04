Excitement brews as the Va Bene Film Challenge announces its comeback, showcasing the creative prowess of high school filmmakers. With submissions pouring in from four different high schools—Jasper, Southridge, Springs Valley, and Pike Central—the challenge has received widespread attention. Ten submissions have been meticulously crafted over a two-week period, each vying for recognition and acclaim.

Judged by a distinguished panel comprising six industry professionals, the challenge witnessed a diverse array of cinematic expressions. The quality and ingenuity displayed in this year’s films have left organizers thoroughly impressed, setting the stage for a celebration of the students’ dedication and talent.

To honor the filmmakers’ hard work, the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper, IN, will host a special screening event on May 2nd. The selected films will take center stage, offering audiences a glimpse into the emerging voices of Indiana’s filmmaking landscape.

In addition to the screenings, attendees can look forward to engaging discussions on Indiana filmmaking, featuring a keynote speaker. Moreover, a Q&A session with the student filmmakers promises insights into their creative processes and aspirations.

Notably, the event extends a warm invitation to all students aged 18 and under, granting them complimentary access. Adult tickets are priced at $10, reflecting the event’s commitment to fostering community involvement. However, due to venue constraints, limited seating is available, prompting organizers to urge early ticket reservations.

Tickets can be purchased here