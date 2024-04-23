Northeast Dubois Elementary School announced today on its Facebook page that due to a sudden medical emergency, one of their second-graders, Abigail Raisor, is on a ventilator with an unsurvivable condition.

It has been stated that Abigail will be having her organs and tissues donated and has the potential to help 75 people as a donor.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 23rd, the school will be having a day where students are encouraged to wear bright and lively colors to celebrate Abigail and her fun and colorful spirit.

DC Broadcasting’s hearts go out to Abigail and her family.