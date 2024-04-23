Latest News

Northeast Dubois Elementary School announced today on its Facebook page that due to a sudden medical emergency, one of their second-graders, Abigail Raisor, is on a ventilator with an unsurvivable condition.

It has been stated that Abigail will be having her organs and tissues donated and has the potential to help 75 people as a donor.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 23rd, the school will be having a day where students are encouraged to wear bright and lively colors to celebrate Abigail and her fun and colorful spirit.

DC Broadcasting’s hearts go out to Abigail and her family.

On By Celia Neukam

