Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has announced the completion of its previously-announced merger with Nashville-based CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”), the holding company for CapStar Bank, as of April 1st.

After the completion of the merger, Old National has approximately $52 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management (on a pro forma basis using December 31, 2023 data), making it among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S.

CapStar Bank will operate as a division of Old National Bank before the banking centers and systems conversions, anticipated to occur in the 3rd quarter of 2024.

By Celia Neukam

