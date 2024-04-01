The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office has recently made a list of several resolved high-level felony criminal cases that were charged in Dubois County in early 2024.

In Dubois Circuit Court, on January 17th, 2024, 21-year-old, Brahyan Gonzalez, of Jasper, entered into a Plea Agreement with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office that called for him to plead guilty to two counts of Child Molesting; with one that was a Level 3 felony and one that was a Level 4 felony. Under the agreement, Gonzalez was to be sentenced to a total of 25 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. On February 16th, 2024, Dubois County Circuit Court Judge Nathan Verkamp accepted this Agreement and sentenced Gonzalez. Gonzalez is now required to register as a sex offender.

On January 29th, 2024, 76-year-old, Maynard Jackson Jr., of Jasper, entered into a Plea Agreement with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office that called for him to plead guilty to two counts of Child Molesting as Class C felonies. Under the agreement, the sentence was to be left to the discretion of Dubois Circuit Court Judge Nathan Verkamp, but was limited to a total sentence of 10 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. On February 27th, 2024, after hearing victim impact statements and arguments from the parties, Judge Verkamp sentenced Maynard to a total sentence of 8 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. Maynard will now be required to register as a sex offender.

Beginning on March 20th, 2024, there was a two-day jury trial involving criminal defendant 42-year-old, Jason Brown, of Evansville. A twelve-person jury found Mr. Brown guilty of twelve counts of Invasion of Privacy, all Class A misdemeanors. The Court declared a hung jury on the final two counts of

Stalking as a Level 5 felony and a Level 6 felony. The State of Indiana dismissed both stalking counts due to the jury being unable to reach a verdict on these counts. On March 22nd, 2024, Special Judge Daniel Murrie sentenced Mr. Brown to a total sentence of 2,160 days in jail at the Dubois County Security Center, followed by 1,800 days on supervised probation upon completion of his jail sentence.



In Dubois Superior Court, on January 31st, 2024, 44-year-old, Cassandra Cole, of Jasper, entered into a Plea Agreement with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office that called for her to plead guilty to the charge of Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Under the agreement, the sentence was left to the discretion of Dubois Superior Court Judge Anthony Quinn, but was limited to a total sentence of 17.5 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. After hearing testimony and arguments from both parties, Judge Quinn sentenced Ms. Cole to 17.5 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. The Court ordered that Ms. Cole must serve 10 years before being eligible to participate in the treatment-based Recovery While Incarcerated Program at the Indiana Department of Correction. Upon completion of that program, the Court will consider a modification of her sentence.

Also in Dubois Superior Court, on February 27th, 2024, 47-year-old, Brian Shoemaker, of Jasper, entered into a Plea Agreement with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office that called for him to plead guilty to the charge of Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Mr. Shoemaker was sentenced pursuant to the Plea Agreement to 10 years at the Indiana Department of Correction.