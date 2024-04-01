

$2 million in grants is available to fund urban forestry throughout Indiana through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service Urban & Community Forestry program and administered by the Indiana DNR Division of Forestry, Community & Urban Forestry.



Projects that are fundable through this grant include tree planting, tree inventories with management plans, urban tree canopy assessments, storm response planning, public or staff education, program outreach, and the establishment and strengthening of local urban forestry programs. Funds are awarded on a reimbursable basis, and no match is required.



Communities interested in applying should note that grant awards are available for a minimum of $20,000 and a maximum of $250,000, and only areas that have census tracts that meet federal requirements are eligible.



Applications are due July 12th, and all application materials are available for download at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/programs/community-and-urban-forestry/ira-grants

For more information contact community and urban forestry director, DNR Division of Forestry, Jacob Roos, by phone at 317-234-4386, or by email at jroos@dnr.IN.gov.