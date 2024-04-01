The Indiana Department of Workforce Development received the State Innovation Award for its Adult Education “Programs of Excellence” initiative. The award is bestowed annually by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, the leading national organization dedicated to advancing the field of adult literacy.

The “Programs of Excellence” initiative, led by DWD, was created to promote the success of adult education programs across Indiana and to encourage statewide program administrators to align with existing standards and goals.

In October of 2023, DWD named 17 providers as the inaugural Indiana Adult Education Programs of Excellence. For more information on those recipients, click here.

For the past five years, Indiana has led all 50 states in the percentage of students achieving outcomes. The state is also a national leader in high school equivalencies earned, integrated education and career training, and employer partnerships.

There are more than 250 adult education class locations in-person or online in the state offering students opportunities to increase skills, learn English, access training, obtain industry-recognized credentials and earn a higher-paying job.

To learn more about the 2024 COABE National Awards, visit coabe.org/awardsandgrants.