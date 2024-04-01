The 2024 Spirit of Jasper Train season is now live on their website and tickets are available to purchase for the entire year.

The lineup this year includes Regular Ride and Dines, Pizza and Beer Ride and Dines, Chocolate Wine and

Dines, Strassenfest rides, Dubois County Bombers Baseball trips, a trip to the Big League Baseball Classic featuring former MLB players, and Spirit of Autumn Ride and Dines.

The Spirit of Jasper Train Rides provides catered meals, a climate-controlled train, comfortable seating, and a cash bar.

Ticket costs for the train rides vary based on the experience chosen.

To purchase tickets or learn more about these trips visit spiritofjaspertrain.com. You can also call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959 for more information.