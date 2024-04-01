Latest News

Lights Out, Southern Indiana: 18 WJTS-TV and 101 Country WBDC Present Live Coverage of the April 8th, 2024 Great American Eclipse Town of Ferdinand Announces There Will Be No Trash Pick-Up on April 8th “October Sky” Interactive Movie Event to be Held by the Ferdinand Library 2024 Spirit of Jasper Train Tickets Now Available for Purchase Indiana Department of Workforce Development Received State Innovation Award for Adult Education Initiative

The 2024 Spirit of Jasper Train season is now live on their website and tickets are available to purchase for the entire year.

The lineup this year includes Regular Ride and Dines, Pizza and Beer Ride and Dines, Chocolate Wine and
Dines, Strassenfest rides, Dubois County Bombers Baseball trips, a trip to the Big League Baseball Classic featuring former MLB players, and Spirit of Autumn Ride and Dines.

The Spirit of Jasper Train Rides provides catered meals, a climate-controlled train, comfortable seating, and a cash bar.

Ticket costs for the train rides vary based on the experience chosen.

To purchase tickets or learn more about these trips visit spiritofjaspertrain.com. You can also call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959 for more information.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post