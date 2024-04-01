The Ferdinand Library will be holding a free interactive event, featuring the movie “October Sky”, this week in preparation for the upcoming eclipse. This event will take place at the library on Thursday, April 4th, at 4 PM.

The movie is about a Coal Miner who loves his job and expects his sons to follow in his footsteps. But one gets a football scholarship and another becomes interested in rocket science when he sees Sputnik cross the sky. The Dad disapproves of his son’s love of space but the son (Homer) begins building rockets with the help of his friends and teacher. Rocketry, he hopes, will prove his ticket to a good life.

The movie is rated PG and is based on a true story and the book, “Rocket Boys”.

The Library will be making the movie interactive by providing snacks and activities that go along with what is happening in the movie.

While registration is not required, the library says it is preferred if you do. Registration can be made at jdcpl.us or by calling 812-367-1671.