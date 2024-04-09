Latest News

Redemption Christian Church, which houses Parishes in Jasper, Loogootee, and Tell City announced via their Facebook page on Monday that registration is open for their annual Advance Weekend. Advance is an opportunity for brotherhood and fellowship where men connect with other men to improve themselves and their relationship with God.

Advance Weekend will be held at the OFS Cool Springs facility located at 9412 IN-64 Velpen, IN 47590. The event will run from 5:30 PM Friday to 3 PM Saturday.

You will be able to camp outside, build fires, lots of good food to be cooked.

For more information and to register please visit the Redemption Facebook page or the redemptionin.com website.

On By Jared Atkins

