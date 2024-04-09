April is Child Abuse Prevention Month across the Hoosier State and the Perry County Department of Child Services is hosting a child abuse awareness event free to the public.

This family fun event will be held on Monday, April 15th at Joe Schaefer Park located at 816 31st Street in Tell City. This event runs from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. All times listed are Central Standard.

This event will feature food, face painting, music, family fun activities, and more.

For more information contact the Perry County Department of Child Services at 812-547-7055.