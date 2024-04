Mentors of Youth and Survivors of Suicide are partnering together for an educational event to help suicide prevention in youth.

This event is a QPR presentation. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer.

QPR are the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

This event will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at 6 PM at 505 West 5th Street in Jasper or the SWICACC building.

Please see the Mentors for Youth Facebook page for more information.