June 1st through 7th marks National CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Awareness Week, raising awareness about the tools people can use to save the life of someone suffering sudden cardiac arrest.

Nine out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospital die, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), especially if performed immediately, can double or triple survival rates.

As part of the awareness week, the American Heart Association is encouraging at least one person in every Indiana household to learn CPR. Some options to learn include:

The American Heart Association has set a goal of doubling the survival of cardiac arrest by 2030.