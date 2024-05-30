The United States Senate Special Committee on Aging held a hearing focused on the 2024 reauthorization of the Older Americans Act (OAA). The hearing on Thursday, May 23rd, featured testimony from two directors of Area Agencies on Aging (AAA), both members of the USAging network.

Vincennes University’s Laura Holscher, Executive Director/Assistant Vice President for the Generations Area 13 Agency on Aging and Disability in Vincennes, was among four witnesses who testified before the Senate Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington D.C.

Holscher discussed the realities of implementing the OAA at the local level while weaving in the major priorities of USAging in her testimony and under questioning from the senators sitting on the committee.

There were several references to USAging reauthorization recommendations. This allowed the AAA witnesses to emphasize the importance of nutrition flexibility, noting USAging’s proposal with Meals on Wheels America to unify the Title III C nutrition program under one funding stream.

The AAA directors reinforced other USAging reauthorization priorities throughout the hearing, including codifying a social engagement resource center in the OAA, allowing evidence-informed programs in Title III D, and more. The other witnesses helped round out the perspectives on the impact OAA’s many programs and services have in communities around the country.

Holscher provided insights on the impact of the OAA in the six Southwestern Indiana counties VU’s Generations serves: Knox, Greene, Daviess, Martin, Pike, and Dubois. She shared her experiences and highlighted the significance of continued support for aging programs. Her testimony underscored the critical role of the OAA in supporting services and programs that benefit older Americans, advocating for the reauthorization to ensure ongoing assistance for the aging population.

Holscher represents VU and the state of Indiana, bringing to the forefront the successes and challenges facing older adults and their caregivers.

Holscher’s insight will play a crucial role in shaping the future of aging services in the United States as the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act approaches. As the Senate committee gathers information, the testimonies of leaders like Holscher will help ensure that older Americans receive the care and support they deserve, paving the way for continued support and innovation in aging services.

You can watch the hearing by clicking here and read the testimony from Holscher by clicking here.

For more information about the VU Generations Area 13 Agency on Aging & Disability, visit vinu.edu/web/generations.