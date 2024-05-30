Discover Downtown Petersburg announced today country music sensation Michael Ray alongside special guest Avery Anna will headline the 2024 Buffalo Trace Festival. Taking place on Saturday, October 12, this free concert will be the highlight of the festival, which now spans from October 10 to 12. With an extra day added, attendees can once again enjoy a vibrant array of live entertainment, carnival rides, food trucks, farmer’s market-style shopping, a host of family-friendly activities and beer garden, all set against the charming backdrop of Main Street.

The Buffalo Trace Festival music stage, located right on Main Street, will feature a diverse lineup of entertainers, kicking off on Friday, October 11 and culminating with Michael Ray and special guest Avery Anna at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 12.

Forged on the small stages of Florida’s rural communities, Michael Ray has created an impressive foundation. With four No. 1 songs including RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Platinum-certified “Whiskey and Rain,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away”–plus “Get to You” and “Her World or Mine” brings his tally to four RIAA Gold-certified singles. He has garnered over 2Billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents and over 150 million YouTube views, he is a true country star who’s performed at the Grand Ole Opry 73 times.

“It’s always an honor to visit the Hoosier State, where Country Music meets hospitality and the best kind of fans around,” said Michael Ray. “I am thrilled to headline the Buffalo Trace Festival. Avery and I have a great show planned for Petersburg.”

Announced as the special guest for the evening, Avery Anna recently released her debut EP Mood Swings and Gold-certified “Narcissist” has made a major statement. In addition to reaching No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown, the viral smash earned a spot alongside today’s biggest pop songs on SiriusXM Hits 1 and has topped 160 million global streams. Avery was selected as a 2023 Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist to Watch, a CMT Next Woman of Country 2023, a 2023 Pandora Artist to Watch, a 2023 Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch and a 2022 YouTube Artist on the Rise.

“At the close of each festival, we reflect on the community spirit that truly defines Petersburg. Looking ahead, our goal is to always find a way to make next year even better,” said Mayor RC Klipsch of the City of Petersburg. “With an extra day of carnival fun and food and back-to-back days of live entertainment featuring Michael Ray and Avery Anna, we’re delighted to once again spotlight our downtown as the core of our city.”

The weekend of live music kicks off on Friday, October 11 with local favorites starting at 5:00 p.m. ET. “Hey Baby” social media sensation Brandon Davis will return to the Buffalo Trace Festival to headline the Friday night lineup at 8:30 p.m.

Updates on the full event lineup and additional information on the 2024 Buffalo Trace Festival can be found on the festival’s Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/pg/DiscoverDowntownPetersburg.

Discover Downtown Petersburg is currently seeking sponsors for this year’s Buffalo Trace Festival. Inquiries can be directed to pbcity@blueriver.net.