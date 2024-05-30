Latest News

Generations Area 13 Agency Executive Director and Assistant Vice President Testifies at US Committee on Aging Hearing American Heart Association Urging Hoosiers to Learn CPR During National CPR & Automated External Defibrillator Awareness Week Memorial Hospital’s Urgent Care Center Extending Hours Indiana Office of Energy Development Holding Public Meetings on Home Energy Rebate Program DCH Foundation’s 9th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser Boosts Emergency Department Renovation Efforts

The Boonville Police Department invites residents to join the National Night Out Against Crime on August 6, 2024, from 5 PM to 7 PM at City Lake. This event aims to foster police-community partnerships and strengthen neighborhood spirit. National Night Out is celebrated by over 15,000 communities across all 50 states.

Boonville residents can enjoy free food, drinks, and interact with local law enforcement. The event will feature music, inflatable games, prizes, and displays from the Boonville Fire Department, Warrick EMS, Air Evac, and American Red Cross. Local groups and organizations are encouraged to set up tables but must pre-register.

Support from residents, businesses, and civic organizations is crucial to funding this event. For questions, donations, or to participate, contact Officer Casey Miller at millerc@boonvillepolice.com or call 812-897-6550.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post