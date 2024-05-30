The Boonville Police Department invites residents to join the National Night Out Against Crime on August 6, 2024, from 5 PM to 7 PM at City Lake. This event aims to foster police-community partnerships and strengthen neighborhood spirit. National Night Out is celebrated by over 15,000 communities across all 50 states.

Boonville residents can enjoy free food, drinks, and interact with local law enforcement. The event will feature music, inflatable games, prizes, and displays from the Boonville Fire Department, Warrick EMS, Air Evac, and American Red Cross. Local groups and organizations are encouraged to set up tables but must pre-register.

Support from residents, businesses, and civic organizations is crucial to funding this event. For questions, donations, or to participate, contact Officer Casey Miller at millerc@boonvillepolice.com or call 812-897-6550.