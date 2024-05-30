Latest News

 The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 61 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 3, crews will close State Road 61 in Pike County just south of I-69. This closure will allow crews to perform a vertical curve correction. Work on this project is expected to last through mid-July, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this closure is State Road 56 to State Road 257 to State Road 356. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Stay Informed
Motorists in Southwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

On By Joey Rehl

