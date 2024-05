Dubois County Pride has announced the next MOSAIC Youth Group meeting is next Wednesday, June 5th!

This meeting will be held at the VUJC Jasper CTIM Building, Room 211 from 6 PM until 7:30 PM

The parent lounge will be hosted on the 1st Floor Lounge Area.

MOSAIC youth group is proudly supported by Dubois Count Pride.

To learn more about the program, check out the MOSAIC page on the Pride website at www.duboiscountypride.com/mosaic