The Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) Foundation held its 9th annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser on May 4, benefiting the hospital’s emergency department renovation project. The event, hosted at the Ed Lee North Chapel in Washington for the fourth consecutive year, attracted 124 attendees.

“This venue is perfect with ample space to mingle, dine, and dance. Our sincere thanks to Andy Arvin for donating this beautiful space,” said Angie Steiner, DCH Foundation Director.

Guests enjoyed activities such as bourbon and wine tasting, a lady’s ring chance, and an online auction. Attendees were encouraged to wear Kentucky Derby-themed attire. Lisa Walker of Washington won Best Hat/Fascinator, and Dr. Ethan Oates of Evansville won Best Tie/Ensemble. Sharon Mead of Washington won a 10-carat blue topaz and diamond necklace.

The event featured a live stream of the 150th Kentucky Derby, a welcome by Steiner, and a presentation by DCH Chief Financial Officer April Settles. Settles highlighted the importance of the fundraiser for the hospital’s $8.8 million renovation project, which includes the new acute care unit opened last December and the emergency department, set to finish its first phase by mid-summer.

“Our contributions enable us to continue improving the health of our patients and communities,” Settles said.

The DCH Foundation has supported numerous projects, raising over $1.5 million for initiatives like 3D mammography, The Lohano Center for Advanced Medicine, and health career scholarships. The current renovation campaign aims to raise $400,000 in the next six months, adding to the $640,000 already donated since January 2023.

Steiner expressed gratitude for the support and mentioned sponsors including Home Building Savings Bank, Lohano Medical Associates, Old National Bank, McCracken Curve, and Farbest Foods.

Next year’s fundraiser will again coincide with the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May. For more information, contact Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858