The Indiana Office of Energy Development (OED) is holding a series of public meetings as key elements of a comprehensive planning, design, and implementation process for a federally funded home energy rebate program.

Public engagement is a critical component of the rebate development process, and OED is requesting input from the public and an array of stakeholders. The initial phase of the process, developing the state’s detailed implementation plans, is underway and will continue through mid-summer.

Advanced registration is not required to attend the public meetings but is strongly encouraged to assist in preparations.

The dates and locations for the meetings are:

All the meetings will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 PM local time.

A final statewide closeout virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, June 27th, 2024, from 6:30 to 7 PM EDT (5:30 to 6 PM CDT). Registration for the final virtual meeting will be provided soon.

For more information about the rebate programs and content from the previously held meetings, visit in.gov/oed/grants-and-funding-opportunities/homeowner-incentives/.

